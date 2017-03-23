Suspects in car break-in seen on surveillance using credit card

- A stolen credit card led police to pictures of two men they think stole valuable property a couple left in their car, which police say was “left unsecured” overnight, last month.

New Castle County police officers learned what happened after the victim got a phone call from her credit card company about a fraudulent transaction.

After the call, her husband went to the car to get her wallet and found the car ransacked, and her wallet missing.

Then, he also realized a ring left inside the vehicle was also taken.

Turns out, the credit card was used at a gas station in the 2000 block of New Castle Avenue and there’s surveillance footage of two men using that credit card.

The first suspect is described as 22-28 years old with black hair. He was wearing a red or orange jacket with fur, black athletic pants and black shoes.

The second is also described as 22-28 years old with black hair, but he had facial hair, and was wearing black and white sneakers, and a red hooded sweatshirt.

Police are asking anyone who can identify them to call New Castle County police at 302-573-2800, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 (847-3333), or click here to submit a tip online.