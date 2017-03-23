2 men arrested after 8 armed robberies

- Two men are under arrest after an investigation into a series of armed robberies.

Delaware State Police and Middletown police announced they arrested Brandon C. Dixon and Darius K. Johns last Friday night, “immediately after they committed the armed robbery of the Estectica Y Peluqueria Salon, located at 2105 W. Newport Pike, Wilmington.”

They say both men entered the business with guns, confronted several employees and customers, and demanded money.

The victims complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of money, and nobody was injured.

Then, they drove a Saturn Ion east direction on W. Newport Pike, where police stopped and arrested them.

Authorities say, “Evidence linking the two men to the robbery was located inside of the car.”

Dixon, 29 of Middletown, and Johns, 26 of Wilmington, were linked to these robberies in the Middletown and Wilmington area – some together and some alone:

Sino Garden, 749 N. Broad Street, Middletown, Jan. 17 (Dixon)

Dunkin Donuts, 301 N. Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, Jan. 23 (Dixon and Johns)

Alondras Bakery, 2307 W. Newport Pike, Wilmington, Feb. 1 (Dixon)

J&K Liquors, 19 S. Broad Street, Middletown, Feb. 21 (Johns)

Valero, 38 E. Main Street, Middletown, Feb. 27 (Dixon)

Burrito Bandito, 227 N. Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, March 4 (Dixon)

El Navado, 13 N. Broad Street, Middletown, March 9 (Johns)

Estectica Y Peluqueria Salon, 2105 W. Newport Pike, Wilmington, March 17 (Dixon and Johns)

Dixon is charged with five counts of robbery, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, four counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a previous felony, four counts of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, two counts of conspiracy, two counts of attempted robbery, and four counts of aggravated menacing.

Johns is charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, four counts of aggravated menacing, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a previous violent felony, and conspiracy.