Teen girls fight, 1 ends up with hair on fire

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WTXF/AP) - A fight between two groups of teenage girls led to a 16-year-old being sent to the hospital with her hair set on fire.
Police in West Philadelphia say they broke up the fight between rival cliques at about 6:45pm Wednesday. SKYFOX was over the scene at 47th and Chestnut streets.
They say one teen lit another girl's hair on fire with hair spray and a lighter. The victim was treated for burns on the back of her neck.
Then, investigators say a second brawl broke out a short time later near a SEPTA station.
Police say both groups of girls go to a transitional school called Camelot Academy in Philadelphia. They are all between 13 and 16 years old.
Police took at least five of the girls in for questioning.