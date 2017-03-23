Teen girls fight, 1 ends up with hair on fire

- A fight between two groups of teenage girls led to a 16-year-old being sent to the hospital with her hair set on fire.

Police in West Philadelphia say they broke up the fight between rival cliques at about 6:45pm Wednesday. SKYFOX was over the scene at 47th and Chestnut streets.

They say one teen lit another girl's hair on fire with hair spray and a lighter. The victim was treated for burns on the back of her neck.

Then, investigators say a second brawl broke out a short time later near a SEPTA station.

Police say both groups of girls go to a transitional school called Camelot Academy in Philadelphia. They are all between 13 and 16 years old.

Police took at least five of the girls in for questioning.