Deaths of twin infant girls at same time a mystery

- Police and medical experts are trying to find out what caused the deaths of twin 7-month-old girls in Lindenwold, N.J.

Wednesday morning, their mother Alexandria Garnett discovered the babies’ lifeless bodies in their home and called 911.

Garnett was frantic, describing the girls as having turned purple. Neighbors say her anguish was a sight they won't soon forget.

Later, investigators were seen removing bags of evidence from the home.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office is investigating, and the babies’ cause and manner of death will be determined by the Camden County medical examiner.