No witnesses: Defense rests in trial of Penn State's ex-president

- The defense in the criminal trial of Penn State's former president has rested without calling any witnesses.

Graham Spanier is accused of mishandling complaints that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting boys.

He's charged with two felony counts of child endangerment and one felony count of conspiracy.

Defense attorney Sam Silver says the state has no evidence Spanier committed the crimes.

After the defense rested Thursday, jurors were sent to lunch. They could begin deliberations in the afternoon.

Former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Spanier was forced out as president in 2011, after Sandusky was charged. He remains a tenured faculty member.

Sandusky is in prison on child molestation convictions.