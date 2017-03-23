Alleged gunman caught after deadly midday shooting

- A man was shot and killed in the middle of the day on Thursday, and police say they have the gunman.

The violence happened just after 11:30 in Kensington.

A 25-year-old man was found in the 2300 block of E. Oakdale Street. That’s about a block off E. Lehigh Avenue.

The victim had been shot once in his chest and rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead within a half-hour.

Police report they have made an arrest and recovered the gun.

No more information has been released.