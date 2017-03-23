Jewish community center bomb threats: Teen suspect arrested in Israel News Jewish community center bomb threats: Teen suspect arrested in Israel Police overseas say they found the man behind a series of bomb threats to Jewish community centers around the country.

The arrest comes weeks after several threats across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Those threats forced evacuations and sparked concern through the communities surrounding Jewish community centers.

The Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill experienced firsthand the hatred and subsequent fear and panic of a bomb threat phoned in back in February.

Jen Weiss, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey is relieved police made an arrest.

After months of investigation, an 18-year-old Jewish Israeli was taken into custody in Israel.

"It is an anti-Semitic act, cleary against Jewish people,” Weiss said.

The fact that the suspect is Jewish has many people stunned.

Dina Eliezer, who grew up in Israel, shared her concern.

"As Jews and Israelis, we are often persecuted,” Eliezer said. "To feel [that] somebody inside, somebody like us, is doing something to us again…is unbelievable. There is an unrest and uneasiness, and because of that, we are going to remain vigilant."

The teenage suspect's father has also been arrested and ordered held for 8 days. He is suspected of possibly being aware of the threats or involved, although he denies any involvement.