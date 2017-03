- On Wednesday night just before 8 p.m., Northwest Philadelphia Police responded to a radio call for a ‘Hospital Case’ on the 7100 block of N.15th Street.

Upon their arrival, responding officers located an unknown male toddler laying in a bed.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the toddler dead.

The cause of death is pending the result of the autopsy.

This is an active and ongoing investigation with the Special Victims Unit.