Rail service suspended at NY Penn Station after trains clip

- An Amtrak Acela train and a NJ Transit train clipped each other near the platform at NY Penn Station Friday morning causing the rear of the Amtrak train to partially derail. All rail service is now suspended into and out of Penn Station causing big problems for New Jersey commuters trying to get in and out of Manhattan.

NJ Transit says it is planning only some outbound service for the evening rush.

Passenger Jordan Geary described the sound as "an explosion" when the trains hit and the windows blew out in his NJ Transit rail car. Nobody appeared to be seriously injured in the incident.

Photos posted on social media show dents, scrapes and some twisted metal on the side of one train.

My @NJTRANSIT train just collided with another oncoming train. Blew my window out and into me. Thankfully everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/TsjS73j1Dn — Jordan Geary (@THEJordanGeary) March 24, 2017

Amtrak described the derailment as "minor" and reported that the rear of the departing train remained on the track. All 248 passengers were able to get onto the platform and exit the station safely.

The Amtrak Acela Express Train 2151 train was leaving the station to head to Washington, D.C. and the NJ Transit train was arriving from New Jersey.

NJ Transit tickets were being cross-honored system wide with busses, private carriers and PATH trains at New York Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd St. in New York. Customers were encouraged to seek alternate transportation.