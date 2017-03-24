Mom and daughter die in crashes 30 minutes apart

INSIDE EDITION - An Alabama mother and daughter were killed in two separate crashes just 30 minutes apart on Tuesday.

Julia Yates Patterson, 39, was killed instantly when her Ford Explorer collided with a Dodge Ram in Valley Head.

Two people in the Dodge were taken to Erlanger Hospital, police said.

Thirty minutes later, Patterson’s 8-year-old daughter, Libby, was struck and killed by a driver just seven miles away from her mother’s crash, police said.

Police told InsideEdition.com that the girl did not receive the news about her mother’s death before her own.

Libby had reportedly just gotten off the school bus when she was hit. The driver in that crash was not injured.

"It's such a terrible thing to happen," Dekalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told a local outlet.

Police said they are in the midst of investigating both tragedies.

A friend set up a YouCaring page for Julia’s husband, Kevin Patterson.

“Please consider donating to the fund for Kevin during this tragic time. I'm sure that there will be a lot of expenses incurred and the last thing we want is for him to have to worry about that,” the friend wrote.

READ MORE