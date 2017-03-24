4-year-old boy uses Siri to call ambulance, saves mom's life

(FOX NEWS/WTXF) - A 4-year-old boy in the U.K. saved his mom’s life after he used Siri to call an ambulance, telling emergency services that “she’s closing her eyes and she’s not breathing.”

The boy used his unconscious mother’s iPhone to contact police, according to a statement released this week by London’s Metropolitan Police. The 4-year-old unlocked the device by pressing her thumb to the phone and used Siri to call for help by dialing 999 for emergency services.

Police also released part of the boy’s heart-breaking call. “Can you go and get mummy?” asked a police call handler, to which the boy, named Roman, replied: “We can’t, she’s dead.”

The call handler calmly got Roman’s address and asked him to go and shake his mother. “She’s not waking up,” he replied. “Give her a good shake, shout out ‘mummy’!” said the call handler. The boy can be heard shouting “Mummy!” and then told the handler that “it didn’t work.”

Police arrived at the boy’s home 13 minutes later. They forced entry to the house, discovering Roman and his brothers alongside their unconscious mom,

Paramedics were able to perform life-saving first aid to the mother, who regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital.

Metropolitan Police highlighted the incident as an important reminder for teaching children how to handle emergencies.

"Hearing this call brings home the importance of teaching your young child their home address and how to call police or emergency services in an emergency situation,” explained Chief Superintendent Ade Adelekan, from the Metropolitan Police’s Command and Control Unit, in the statement. "It's an amazing story and thanks to his quick thinking and by asking 'Siri' for help, this little boy saved his mum's life and it means she is still here and can be extremely proud of him and his brothers."

Siri, perhaps unsurprisingly, has come to the rescue before.

In 2016, an Australian mother used the feature to call an ambulance when her 1-year-old daughter stopped breathing. Dispatchers were able to walk the mother through CPR successfully.

In 2015, Siri helped save a Tennessee man who used the feature to call 911 after his truck fell on him.