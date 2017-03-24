Vets seeing increase in pet diabetes News Vets seeing increaes in pet diabetes Diabetes is on the rise in America. Doctors blame our sedentary lifestyle, but the problem goes further than humans.

Pet experts say they're seeing more 'fat cats' and 'hog dogs' with diabetes, and a key cause is inactivity.

Veterinarians say while some causes are genetic, diet and activity can help reduce pet obesity.

Vets say testing and treatments are available for pets the same way they are for humans, with test kits and insulin injections.

If left untreated, the risks for our pets is similar to the risks for humans who develop diabetes.

“It can lead to nerve damage, kidney disease and also death,” Dr. Ruth Macpete told Fox 29. “Diabetes is a manageable condition in dogs and cats just like it is in people. Pets can live a long happy healthy life."

You can look for the same signs of diabetes in pets as you can in humans: increased thirst, increased urination (including accidents in the house), increase in appetite even as they lose weight and lethargy.