Philadelphia police launch mentorship program after SEPTA brawls

- SEPTA police are stepping up patrols to keep riders safe after several recent after school fights at various stations in Center City.

On Friday night, Philadelphia police announced a nation-wide initiative of its own called 'Bigs in Blue.'

Police will team up with the school district and Big Brothers Big Sisters to launch the mentorship program in hopes of creating better bonds between the students and police in the wake of the recent fighting.

In the last couple of weeks, there have been several brawls involving students fighting one another. Just this week, one fight led to a girl's hair being lit on fire.

On Thursday, nearly a dozen students were arrested for their involvement in recent fights, some are now facing felony charges.

The violence among Philly teens after school is alarming to not only fellow students but families and adult riders on these trains witnessing these frightening acts.

For that reason, SEPTA is increasing patrols on its transportation lines when school lets out in an effort to making its presence known and step in to stop any sign of misbehavior.

Friday was day one of the enhanced enforcement, and Fox 29's Brad Sattin rode on SEPTA and didn't see any problems.

Police announced the new initiative of their own hoping this one-on-one positive interaction between city children and police help to build stronger communities.

"The goal of the program is to help children see that police are people, too and they actually might have a lot in common with these officers," said police Commissioner Rich Ross, who is the national spokesperson for the program.

It was announced at Fell Elementary school, one of four schools in the city where officers say they will volunteer to be one-on-one mentors to children.