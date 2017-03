Authorities in Maple Shade released additional details on Saturday morning after a mother and son were found murdered in their home on Thursday evening.

- Authorities in Maple Shade released additional details on Saturday morning after a mother and son were found murdered in their home on Thursday evening.

Investigators say Sasikala Narra, 38, and her six-year-old son Anish Narra were stabbed to death in the Fox Meadow Apartment complex.

The husband is the one who made the gruesome discovery, according to police.

Police have not yet made any arrests in the case and are still trying to uncover a motive.