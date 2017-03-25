Missing 6-year-old of Cobbs Creek found safe

- Police have located a child that went missing Saturday morning.

The six-year-old boy is in DHS custody and is safe as of Saturday afternoon after he was discovered missing from his bedroom around 8 a.m., according to police.

Trevor Montgomery is described as having a cut over his right eye and wearing a black t-shirt and white underwear with a red stripe.

Police say he was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Friday night on the 7000 block of S. Ithan Street.

Police have not yet released a photo of Montgomery. Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3128.