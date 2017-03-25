Trump rally held in Philadelphia Saturday

- Supporters of President Donald Trump are holding a rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, while counter-protesters expected to show up to "disrupt" the event.

The Trump ralliers are marching for the "President, Vice President, Military, and First Responders" based on its Facebook event page.

Counter-protesters are part of the "MAGA" rally, who also took to a Facebook ebent page to discuss their plan on "disrupting" the Trump rally.