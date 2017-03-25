Woman, 29, gfts new home to grandparents who never had electricity or running water

(INSIDE EDITION) An elderly couple lived their entire lives without running water and electricity, but that all changed when their granddaughter surprised them with a brand new home, equipped with all the amenities, the generous woman told InsideEdition.com.

Kahealani Paradis, 29, cashed out her husband’s retirement fund after she found the perfect home for her grandparents in Big Island, Hawaii, where they have lived for the past 45 years.

“I’ve been wanting to get them a house for a really long time,” Paradis told InsideEdition.com. “The house they had is where I grew up, where my mother grew up, where all their kids grew up. It didn’t have electricity or water. A lot of people live like this in Hawaii.”

She explained her grandparents’ home was run using generators.

Paradis knew she had to jump at the chance when she came across a reasonably priced two-bedroom home on a quarter-acre of land.

“Deals like this don’t come up,” she said. “Never.”

Her grandparents couldn’t believe their eyes when move-in day arrived earlier this month.

Paradis posted a video to Facebook showing her grandmother, 69, sobbing in her hands as Paradis’ grandfather, f6, looks bewildered.

“She just wouldn’t believe me, she couldn’t believe it,” Paradis explained of her grandmother. “I said, ‘Yes, grandma, I’m serious. You can move in right now if you want to.’ She was just walking around the house with her hands over her face, crying. It was just a day full of tears.”

Pardis told Inside Edition that her grandfather is already planting a garden and hosting friends in his new home.

“They’re all moved in and cozy,” she said. “They have been really happy ever since.”