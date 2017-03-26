Hit-and-run driver in parking lot strikes pedestrian, then parked car and church

- Delaware State Police are investigating an overnight hit-and-run crash in Bear that left a pedestrian dead.

Investigators said the incident happened at about 1:30am Sunday near the Nuevo Rodeo restaurant on Firedancer Lane.

The person driving a Cadillac Escalade struck the pedestrian in the parking lot -- then hit a parked vehicle and a church building belonging to the Alpha Worship Center. That driver then escaped in an unknown direction.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.