Hit-and-run driver in parking lot strikes pedestrian, then parked car and church

BEAR, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are investigating an overnight hit-and-run crash in Bear that left a pedestrian dead.
Investigators said the incident happened at about 1:30am Sunday near the Nuevo Rodeo restaurant on Firedancer Lane.
The person driving a Cadillac Escalade struck the pedestrian in the parking lot -- then hit a parked vehicle and a church building belonging to the Alpha Worship Center. That driver then escaped in an unknown direction.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
