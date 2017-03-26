Traffic stop leads to charges for 87g of heroin, 52 suspected bags, and pot

- A Delaware man is under arrest after police say they caught him with heroin during a traffic stop.

Delaware State Police say troopers from the Troop 5 Pro-active Criminal Enforcement (P.A.C.E.) team were patrolling near Townsend Street and West Street in Laurel.

Just before 10pm Saturday, they saw a black Dodge pickup truck on Townsend Street turn left without using a left turn signal.

The truck stopped in the Shore Stop parking lot on North Central Avenue.

Police say “they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside” and the driver, Robert L. Jones was the only person there.

Then, they searched Jones and the vehicle, and found “more than 87 grams of heroin, approximately five grams of marijuana and 52 suspected heroin bags.”

They arrested Jones, 32 of Laurel, without incident.

He is charged with manufactures, delivers, or PWID (possession with the intent to deliver) a controlled substance; possession of heroin, possession of marijuana -- and failure to signal.