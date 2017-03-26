Major airline in major controversy over passenger dress code

- The founder of gun violence prevention organization Moms Demand Action is demanding action against an airline.

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

Sunday, Shannon Watts tweeted that United Airlines gate agents in Denver would not let three girls board a flight because they were wearing leggings.

2) She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board. Since when does @united police women's clothing? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

Watts tweeted she was at Denver International Airport, preparing to board a flight to Mexico.

3) Gate agent for flt 215 at 7:55. Said she doesn't make the rules, just follows them. I guess @united not letting women wear athletic wear? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

She wrote that two girls were turned away but one was allowed to board after putting on a dress she had in her bag. Watts wondered, "Since when does United police women’s clothing?

@shannonrwatts In our Contract of Carriage, Rule 21, we do have the right to refuse transport for passengers who ... https://t.co/52kRVgaCyb — United (@united) March 26, 2017

United responded it could refuse transport to passengers who were “not properly clothed."

Shortly afterward, a Washington Post reporter found the rule.

Per @united, this is the line in their passenger contract that allows them to refuse service to women wearing leggings pic.twitter.com/poIG4HgqL7 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 26, 2017

United went on to clarify the girls who'd been asked to change were “United Pass travelers” and as such had a stricter dress code.

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. — United (@united) March 26, 2017

.@united @PattyArquette The girl's dad was allowed to board in shorts. She had to cover leggings with a dress. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

@PattyArquette and are only assigned seats after all other standby customers are accommodated. ^FS (2/2) — United (@united) March 26, 2017

@PattyArquette Patricia, as stated, these were United representatives. We hold our employees to the highest of standards. ^FS — United (@united) March 26, 2017

@PattyArquette We acknowledge the severity of the situation, and are looking into it. We appreciate your honest feedback. ^FS — United (@united) March 26, 2017

Many on Twitter were bothered at the suggestion that a girl wearing leggings would qualify as such. Most agree the situation was not handled properly.