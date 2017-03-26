Major airline in major controversy over passenger dress code

(WTXF/STORYFUL) - The founder of gun violence prevention organization Moms Demand Action is demanding action against an airline.

Sunday, Shannon Watts tweeted that United Airlines gate agents in Denver would not let three girls board a flight because they were wearing leggings.

Watts tweeted she was at Denver International Airport, preparing to board a flight to Mexico.

She wrote that two girls were turned away but one was allowed to board after putting on a dress she had in her bag. Watts wondered, "Since when does United police women’s clothing?

United responded it could refuse transport to passengers who were “not properly clothed."

Shortly afterward, a Washington Post reporter found the rule.

United went on to clarify the girls who'd been asked to change were “United Pass travelers” and as such had a stricter dress code.

Many on Twitter were bothered at the suggestion that a girl wearing leggings would qualify as such. Most agree the situation was not handled properly. 

