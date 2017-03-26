Dog in critical condition after being found with stab wounds

- The Pennsylvania SPCA is investigating to why a dog was found with stab wounds on Saturday morning.

According to the SPCA spokesperson, Duke was found by the Animal Care and Control Team on the 900 block of S. 55th Street.

ACCT officers immediately rushed Duke to the PSPCA based on his injuries.

Once the dog was evaluated by the veterinary staff, it was determined that he had suffered multiple stab wounds that would require emergency surgery.

The PSPCA says Duke is still in critical condition, but he is recovering in their shelter hospital.

Gillian Kocher, of the PSPCA, says Duke lived on the 5600 block of Thomas Street, but his owner was away at the time of the incident.

While the owner was away, a friend was allegedly caring for Duke.

Based on preliminary investigations, the PSPCA believes Duke escaped his yard sometime between Friday and Saturday. They believe the stabbing took place in a public area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania SPCA at (267) 463-2320.