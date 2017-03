Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Wilmington News Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Wilmington Crews are battling a major, three-alarm fire in the city of Wilmington.

According to New Castle County fire officials, no injuries have been reported.

The fire is engulfing a commercial building located on the 400 block of Market Street.

Fire officials first responded to the scene around 2:15pm.

The fire has not yet been placed under control.

