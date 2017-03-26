Police investigate attempted robbery, shooting in Fairhill

- Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted store robbery that ended in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the highway near 2800 N. 5th St.

A 40-year-old man was shot twice in the chest by the store-owner, according to police.

A female bystander, 52, was also allegedly shot twice in the left hand.

Police say both were taken to Temple hospital. The man is in critical condition, and the woman is recovering in stable condition.

Police have taken the store owner into custody.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.