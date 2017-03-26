Military parents surpise kids at Yankees game News Military parents surpise kids at Yankees game TAMPA (FOX 13) - The Yankees might have beaten the Rays 7-4, but all anyone will remember is the first pitch.

10-year-old Daniel Gomez and his little sister Isabella were invited to Sunday's game to throw out the cermonial first pitch.

The children were surprised with a video from their parents, Chief Warrant Officer Jose Gomez and Captain Elizabeth Gomez who have both been deployed to Kuwait for the past several months.

The surprises didn't stop there.

The catchers they were throwing to weren't Yankee catchers, they were their parents in disguise.