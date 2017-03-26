5 displaced after Wilmington sneaker store fire News 5 displaced after Wilmington sneaker store fire Investigators are looking for the cause of a massive fire that swept through a sneaker store Sunday.

Before the three-story building was heavily damaged, it was home to the 'Sports Connection' store on Market Street in Wilmington.

It took sixty firefighters hours to put out the fire. No one was in the store at the time, and no one was hurt, according to officials.

Neighbors were evacuated as they said thick, white smoke moved quickly.

"It was just a bunch of smoke, it was a big cloud, it just got bigger and bigger and bigger," said Tonya Taylor, who was at a nearby restaurant at the time.

The Wilmington Fire Marshal is now investigating the cause.

