Police: Storeowner shoots would-be robber, bystander in Fairhill

FAIRHILL (WTXF) - A suspected thief messed with the wrong business owner on Sunday.
Police say the store-owner turned the tables on what started as an attempted robbery, but ended in a shooting.
In surveillance video released Sunday evening, an angry business owner- armed with a gun- is seen chasing down the man police say robbed him at knife point seconds earlier.
The men go around the corner of the street where police say the store-owner shot the suspect twice in the chest, critically wounding him.
Bullets also struck an innocent bystander in her hand, according to officials.
Police say it all happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the launder center near the intersection of 5th and Cambria streets in North Philadelphia.
They say the 42-year-old suspect brandished a knife and robbed the laundromat before taking off.