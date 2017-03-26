Police: Storeowner shoots would-be robber, bystander in Fairhill

FAIRHILL (WTXF) - A suspected thief messed with the wrong business owner on Sunday. 

Police say the store-owner turned the tables on what started as an attempted robbery, but ended in a shooting. 

In surveillance video released Sunday evening, an angry business owner- armed with a gun- is seen chasing down the man police say robbed him at knife point seconds earlier. 

The men go around the corner of the street where police say the store-owner shot the suspect twice in the chest, critically wounding him. 

Bullets also struck an innocent bystander in her hand, according to officials. 

Police say it all happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the launder center near the intersection of 5th and Cambria streets in North Philadelphia. 

They say the 42-year-old suspect brandished a knife and robbed the laundromat before taking off. 

"The owner who has a license to carry a gun in the store took his gun...came out of the store, began chasing the suspect," said Captain George Fuchs. 
 
During the chase, the suspect tossed the money- $2,000 in cash- and spilled it all over the sidewalk. 
 
The surveillance footage then shows a 'free for all' according to authorities. Bystanders rushed over to grab the cash.
 
As a result, police say the money is all gone. 
 
Police say the investigation is ongoing and no decision has been made on possible charges for the shop keeper.
 
The suspect is recovering in critical condition.
 

 

