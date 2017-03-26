Police: Storeowner shoots would-be robber, bystander in Fairhill News Police: Storeowner shoots would-be robber, bystander in Fairhill A suspected thief messed with the wrong business owner on Sunday.

Police say the store-owner turned the tables on what started as an attempted robbery, but ended in a shooting.

In surveillance video released Sunday evening, an angry business owner- armed with a gun- is seen chasing down the man police say robbed him at knife point seconds earlier.

The men go around the corner of the street where police say the store-owner shot the suspect twice in the chest, critically wounding him.

Bullets also struck an innocent bystander in her hand, according to officials.

Police say it all happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the launder center near the intersection of 5th and Cambria streets in North Philadelphia.

They say the 42-year-old suspect brandished a knife and robbed the laundromat before taking off.

"The owner who has a license to carry a gun in the store took his gun...came out of the store, began chasing the suspect," said Captain George Fuchs.

During the chase, the suspect tossed the money- $2,000 in cash- and spilled it all over the sidewalk.

The surveillance footage then shows a 'free for all' according to authorities. Bystanders rushed over to grab the cash.

As a result, police say the money is all gone.