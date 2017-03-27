Powerful winds, large hail hit Texas, Oklahoma News Powerful winds, large hail hit Texas, Oklahoma Large hail and strong winds hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma as a storm system rolled through the Southern Plains.

Police in Denton, Texas, police told the Dallas Morning News that hail up to the size of softballs fell on the area.

Video shows heavy damage including a car’s broken back window.

There was also heavy rains during Sunday's storms, and video showed a funnel cloud near Ada, Oklahoma, about 70 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

The National Weather Service issued multiple storm advisories throughout the day Sunday.

This was the scene in Konawa, Oklahoma, courtesy Facebook/‎Ernie Herriman via Storyful.

The severe weather happened as residents in the Deep South cleared branches and worked to restore power from earlier weekend storms.

Late Friday night, a tornado destroyed four mobile homes and damaged others near Cato, Arkansas. And in northwest Louisiana, sheriff's officials said a church was destroyed by an apparent tornado, though no injuries were reported.