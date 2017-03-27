Protest for DA Seth Williams' resignation set to start [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption March 22: Philadelphia DA Seth Williams arriving at federal court for his arraignment News Protest for DA Seth Williams’ resignation set to start The pressure is mounting for indicted Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams to resign.

A protest is set to start in front of Williams' office at 8:45am Monday, calling on him to step down.

Civil rights activist Walter L. Hudson Sr. and the Pennsylvania Black Lives Matter chapter are organizing the protest.

Last week, Williams pleaded not guilty to a list of federal bribery and corruption charges. He’s free on $50,000 bond

According to Hudson, “Seth Williams has damaged any trust the city of Philadelphia had for him. With the indictment pending, you cannot trust Mr. Williams can perform his duties with integrity. He must resign now!”

The more than 20 criminal counts against Williams include travel and use of interstate facility to promote and facilitate bribery, Hobbs Act extortion, wire fraud, and related charges.

Williams began his term as district attorney in 2010. He was fined by the city's Board of Ethics for violations connected to accepting gifts. Williams apologized and vowed to win back the trust of Philadelphians. Then, last month, he announced he would not seek a third-term in May’s Democratic primaries.