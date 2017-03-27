Jury selection starting, 2 years after deadly Wilmington stabbing

- Jury selection is set to begin for the man charged with stabbing a Good Samaritan to death at a busy Wilmington plaza, two years ago.

Calvin Hooker III will be going on trial for the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Thomas Cottingham.

Prosecutors say Hooker targeted a woman walking with her baby and even chased her around a bus stop at Rodney Square.

Then, when she tried to get on a bus, the victim intervened.

That's when prosecutors say Hooker stabbed Cottingham over and over.

Police said the attack appeared to be random.