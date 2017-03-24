Video shows child care center worker slamming down 4-year-old girl

SPRING, Texas (FOX 26) - Montgomery County Precinct 3 deputy constables have taken a child care center worker into custody after video showed him grabbing a 4-year-old girl by the arm, slamming her to the ground and trying to clean up her blood.
Gregory Diglin is charged with injury to a child, a felony offense. A parent reported to the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office that his or her daughter had sustained physical injuries during an incident with Diglin inside the Children's Lighthouse Learning Centers building on Waterbend Cove Drive in the Spring area.
The Pct. 3 Computer Crimes Unit recovered the video that showed Diglin with the girl which shows her screaming in pain after her face hits the floor.
Diglin was taken into custody at his home and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $250,000 bond.
Medical personnel have evaluated the child and she is expected to recover, but they will determine if she may be left with long-term dental trauma.
Anyone with additional information on this case or regarding other potential victims are encouraged to contact Pct. 3 Investigator Epperson by phone at 281-364-4211.
A spokesperson for Children's Lighthouse Learning Centers of Spring Harmony released the following statement on Friday evening:
The video that has been made public is extremely disturbing. Our concern is with the child and her well being, which is of ultimate importance.
A teacher who is now no longer employed at Children’s Lighthouse of Spring Harmony acted in a manner that neither we nor our franchisee accept or condone. The owners of Children’s Lighthouse of Spring Harmony terminated the teacher’s employment immediately. Children’s Lighthouse Franchise Company and the owners of Children’s Lighthouse of Spring Harmony are cooperating with local authorities to ensure that the situation is handled properly.
The Children’s Lighthouse of Spring Harmony is independently owned and operated and has established a reputation for being a warm, welcoming and safe environment for young children and their families. The educational daycare center continues to live up this reputation for the families.
The safety and heath of all Children’s Lighthouse students is a top priority, and the training of staff is always ongoing. Additionally, the training that Children’s Lighthouse Franchise Company provides its franchisees extends beyond state regulations.