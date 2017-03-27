Philadelphia synagogue vandalism under investigation

- A Philadelphia synagogue has been vandalized and investigators are trying to find whoever did it.

Monday morning at 10, a maintenance worker found a baseball-sized stone thrown through a side stained-glass window at Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai in Mayfair.

The synagogue in the 4300 block of Tyson Avenue is more than 90 years old.

Police say at this point, it appears the rock-throwing took place sometime between 9:30pm Friday and 9:30am Monday. The broken window faces the side of the synagogue on the 7000 block of Algard Street, and a rock was found inside the synagogue.

Luckily, nobody was hurt and there was no further damage. Also, police told FOX 29 News they're looking at surveillance video they expect to be helpful.

If you know anything about who did this, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously.

This incident follows a string of threats at Jewish institutions, mainly Jewish Community Centers, plus all the gravestones knocked over at Mount Carmel Jewish Cemetery in Frankford.