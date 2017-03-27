Philadelphia police search for missing teens

- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles.

Police say 13-year-old Nathaniel Cruz and 14-year-old Thomas Cruz both reside with their father and stepmother on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street. The boys left their residence after a dispute with their father and maybe in the area of their mother residence on the 2800 block of North 4th Street, according to police.

Nathaniel is 5’4”, 100lbs, and light complexion; with brown eyes and black wavy hair. He was last seen wearing a green/grey hooded sweat shirt, a blue shirt, tan pants and red/black Nike sneakers.

Thomas is 5’4”, 100lbs, and light complexion; with brown eyes and black wavy hair. He was last seen wearing a white hooded shirt, grey shorts, black tights and blue Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Nathaniel and Thomas Cruz whereabouts is asked to please contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.