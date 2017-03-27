Police: Safety deposit box crushes bank employee

- Cheltenham police say an employee was crushed by a large safety deposit box at the old Wells Fargo bank.

It happened Monday morning on the 2400 block of Cheltenham Ave.

According to police, when Cheltenham officers arrived they were directed to the vault where they found 35-year-old Jonathan Maus. Police say he was crushed by a large safety deposit box which had fallen on top of him. The victim was deceased upon police arrival.

Investigators say the victim along with two co-workers were attempting to re-locate a large safety deposit box from the old Wells Fargo bank to a new location when the safety deposit box tipped and fell on the victim.

The incident is currently still being investigated by the Cheltenham Police Department, OSHA and the Montgomery County Coroners Office.