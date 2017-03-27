Awesome photo shows baby throwing rock on sign right after birth

- A Texas baby came into the world in true rock star style by throwing up the rock on sign right after birth.

On March 12, at 1:44 a.m. little Maverick was born. Moment in Paradise Photography captured the moment baby Maverick throw up the rock on sign.

"I was so blessed to be apart of this amazing experience, and to now feel like another member of this incredible family. I can't wait to watch them grow together," Sabrina Johannes of Moment of Paradise Photography wrote on Facebook.

According to the photographer, while mom was pushing the dad kept trying to play ‘Danger Zone’ by Kenny Loggins. She says little Maverick is a true rock star.

Rock on, little one! YOU rock!