- Police say they have responded to a barricade situation in Northern Liberties.

According to police, shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, 911 received a call from a man stating gunshots were heard from inside a building on the 100 block of Spring Garden Street.

95 Northbound is currently closed at exit 20 due to police activity. Commuters should avoid the area near Spring Garden and Delaware Ave.

