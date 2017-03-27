Rockledge police attempt to identify man found on porch

- The Rockledge Police Department is attempting to identify a man found sitting on a porch Monday.

According to police, the man was found earlier this afternoon sitting on the front porch of a residence along the 300 block of Rockledge Avenue in Rockledge Borough, Montgomery County, Pa.

The man is unable to communicate and has no identification.

The man is described as an Asian male, mid to late 40's, 130 pounds, 5'06", two tone jacket, tan pants, brown shoes and yellow hospital style socks.

If you can identify this individual, please contact the Rockledge Police Department at 215-379-8800.