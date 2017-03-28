Searching for clues after gunshots hit club owner's car

- Police are looking for surveillance video for clues after a shooting near a vacant apartment building in Northern Liberties that affected traffic on I-95, the Vine Street Expressway (I-676) and SEPTA’s Market-Frankford El. Turns out, a car across the street was hit at about the same time.

Monday night before 7, construction crews working on the property called police. They reported hearing shots coming from inside the structure in the 100 block of Spring Garden Street.

Police called the SWAT team. They searched the five-story building, floor by floor. They didn’t find a gunman but did see two bullet holes on an open window.

Then, in a twist, the woman who owns a well-known business in the Plaza at Spring Garden across the street narrowly avoided being shot.

Police said the owner of Delilah's nightclub was getting into her car across the street when she heard the gunfire.

According to Chief Insp. Scott Small, “She was getting into her car in the parking lot when she heard three gunshots. Then she realized that her vehicle was shot two times by gunfire. Matter of fact, the two strike marks in the car were on the driver’s side."

The woman was just inches away but luckily not hurt -- just shaken up.

Police aren’t sure if the woman was the intended target, but say it’s a possibility.