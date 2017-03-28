Schuylkill closed; Blue Route, airport delays; River Line suspended

- The latest problem getting around is on the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) eastbound, heading into town. Avoid it, because a crash has the expressway closed just east of Conshohocken, before the Belmont interchange. It looks like one driver rear-ended another in the left lane.

There is also traffic trouble for drivers on the Blue Route (I-476). Only one lane is getting by southbound, south of the St. David’s-Villanova interchange. The problem started at about 6:30am with a disabled truck further south near the Broomall interchange. On the other side, heading northbound? There’s police activity going on there.

Disabled Truck 476 South at Broomall pic.twitter.com/4k5xlvCyKJ — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) March 28, 2017

Add a few minutes to your commute or take another route between St. David’s-Villanova and Broomall.

Also, FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reminds you to make sure your headlights are on in this fog, so other drivers will be able to see you.

Plus, if you’re heading to the airport, check your flight. There are 25 minute delays because of the fog, and there were cancelations Monday night that may also be affecting Tuesday morning departures.

Now, to Camden: You’ll need to make a change if you take NJ Transit’s River Line train.

NJ Transit is reporting, “River Line Service is suspended between the Walter Rand Transportation Center Center and the Waterfront Entertainment Complex due to switching problems.”