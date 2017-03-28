Synagogue vandalism blamed on mischievous kids, not anti-Semitism

- Surveillance video gave police a new clue in the vandalism at a Mayfair synagogue that was discovered Monday.

Police say the video shows two kids throwing a rock through a window at Temple Menorah Kenseth Chai.

Police aren't releasing the video, since they think the culprits are between the ages of 12 to 14, but investigators will still use it to find them.

A maintenance worker found a baseball-sized stone thrown through a side stained-glass window and police said they thought the rock-throwing happened sometime between 9:30pm Friday and 9:30am Monday.

The synagogue bought security cameras because this wasn’t the first incident of broken windows. Windows on the building were also broken back in December and January – and police think the same kids could be responsible for all of the vandalism.

This latest incident followed a string of threats at Jewish institutions, mainly Jewish Community Centers, plus all the gravestones knocked over at Mount Carmel Jewish Cemetery in Wissinoming.