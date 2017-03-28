Police looking for man ‘reported missing by his caretaker'

- Police are asking for help finding a man who they say “was reported missing by his caretaker.”

They say Robert Maher was last seen at about 2:30am Monday at the Delbryn Personal Care Home, at 18th and Ellsworth streets in South Philadelphia.

Then, the caretaker reported the 65-year-old missing at 8:40pm.

According to police, “Robert has a medical condition which requires daily medication.”

He is described as 5’9” tall, weighing 175 lbs., with a thin build, olive complexion, hazel eyes and short straight gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black suede bomber jacket and glasses, and is known to frequent the Dunkin’ Donuts on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.

Anyone with information on Robert Maher is asked to call the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014 or call 911.