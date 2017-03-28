Caretaker charged with death of boy, 2

- The caretaker for a two-year-old boy who was found lying on a bed, naked and emaciated -- and pronounced dead shortly after -- is now facing charges.

Police say they've arrested Jedayah Nesmith, 22.

Last Wednesday, March 22, police responded to a call for help from the home in the 7100 block of N. 15th Street, off W. Cheltenham Avenue.

At 7:54pm, they found the victim -- Azim Jones-Fearon -- on a bed in the rear bedroom.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the toddler dead at 8:01pm.

Nesmith is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, conceal child death, and abuse of corpse.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the boy’s autopsy will determine the exact cause of his death.