3 Cuban nationals accused of running marijuana-growing operation

- Authorities arrested three Cuban nationals accused of running a marijuana-growing operation in North Coventry Township, Chester County.

Over 100 mature marijuana plants were seized from a residence, according to investigators.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan stated, "This was a sophisticated grow operation. The defendants, with ties to Cuba and Florida, clearly are part of an organized criminal network. It was their bad luck to try an operation like this in Chester County."

Police say they seized all of the drugs, grow materials a vehicle. According to authorities, Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab team dismantled the operation. William Delgado, Yordanky Hevia-Martinez and Berto Quinones were arrested and remanded to Chester County Prison. The defendants are charged with felony drug trafficking offenses.

Police say they also recovered a marmoset monkey in the house. The monkey was turned over to a local zoo for safekeeping.

This case was investigated by the North Coventry Township Police Department, the Chester County Detectives, DEA, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the regional SWAT team. Anybody with information should contact North Coventry Township Police Officer Jesse Smith at 610-323-8360 or the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

