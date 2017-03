- Police say they have responded to a barricade situation after a teen was shot on N. 17th Street in North Philadelphia.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 17-year-old was shot once in the right hip. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

The Duckery School located at 1501 Diamond Street was placed on lockdown.

This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.