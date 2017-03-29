LaGuardia concourse reopened after suspicious powder irritation

Posted:Mar 29 2017 06:50AM EDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 07:24AM EDT

QUEENS, N.Y. (WTXF) - The hazmat situation going on early Wednesday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport is apparently over.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, tweeted authorities cleared Terminal B's Concourse D.

Fire officials had said three ticket agents or TSA agents reported eye irritations due to a suspicious powder. That happened at about 6am. The powder was not identified.

The airport remained open and traffic has slowly been getting by outside Terminal B with a lot of activity going on.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly reported there were no delays related to this at Philadelphia International Airport.

