LaGuardia concourse reopened after suspicious powder irritation

- The hazmat situation going on early Wednesday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport is apparently over.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, tweeted authorities cleared Terminal B's Concourse D.

LGA’s Concourse D at Terminal B reopened after bag cleared by authorities. Long lines. — Port Authority NY&NJ (@PANYNJ) March 29, 2017

Fire officials had said three ticket agents or TSA agents reported eye irritations due to a suspicious powder. That happened at about 6am. The powder was not identified.

The airport remained open and traffic has slowly been getting by outside Terminal B with a lot of activity going on.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly reported there were no delays related to this at Philadelphia International Airport.