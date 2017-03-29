Hazardous material incident at LaGuardia Airport

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Mar 29 2017 06:36AM EDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 08:58AM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Three minor injuries were reported in Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday morning due to a hazardous material situation.

Three TSA agents reported eye irritation at a security checkpoint just before 6 a.m., according to FDNY officials. 

Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo said initial reports indicate it might have been some sort of "food substance."

There was a partial closure of Terminal B for approximately 30 minutes.

Travelers to the Queens airport were warned to anticipate delays at Terminal B as emergency personnel investigated the incident.

