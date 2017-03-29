4 hospitalized after early morning house fire

- Four people are in the hospital -- rushed there from a house fire in East Mount Airy.

SKYFOX was over the scene in the 800 block of E. Upsal Street.

Crews were still at the scene at about 8am but it looks like any flames are out.

An officer at the scene told FOX 29's Lauren Johnson a young boy has cuts and scratches, a man with a pacemaker needed to be taken for evaluation, a woman with asthma had an asthma attack, and he didn’t know about the fourth person.

