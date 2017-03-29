Man with gas can at gas station wanted for arson

- A man seen on surveillance video with a gas can is wanted for setting two cars on fire.

Philadelphia police say on March 13 at 2am, he was walking in the 2600 block of S. 19th Street -- and then he walked through the Sunoco parking lot in the 1800 block of Oregon Avenue with the can.

According to police, “Minutes later, two cars were set on fire.”

The wanted man was then seen throwing the gas can on a rooftop, and he escaped in an unknown direction.

As for the damage, police say a Nissan sustained heavy fire damage to the engine area, and the fire spread to the rear end of a Lincoln.

The suspect is described as a man of unknown race, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, light-colored pants and dark-colored shoes.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.