5 in Trenton arrested for guns, drugs, weapons, $26,000 cash

Released on their own recognizance: Edgar Yu, Julisa Burton and Brendaliz Lucret

Being held in the Mercer County Jail: John Vega and Luciano Vega

- Five people in Trenton are under arrest after New Jersey State Police say they found heroin, marijuana, and a cache of weapons and ammo.

The arrests come after a month-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation.

Last Thursday, March 23, detectives from several units and U.S. Marshals searched one home on Walnut Avenue and two homes on Jarvis Place -- and seized guns, knives, ammunition, and cash.

According to police, all of this “evidence and property were seized as a result of the investigation: A loaded Smith & Wesson .357 revolver, a loaded Lorcin .380 semi-automatic handgun, a loaded Mossberg sawed-off pump action shotgun, approximately 4 bundles of CDS heroin, approximately 15 grams of CDS marijuana, $25,633 in cash; multiple knives, swords, a machete and metal knuckle knives; drug Paraphernalia, buck shot ammunition rounds, .38 caliber ammunition rounds, .380 caliber ammunition rounds, and .357 caliber ammunition rounds.”

John Vega, 31, is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, plus possession of CDS (controlled dangerous substances) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS in a school zone, not being allowed to possess a weapon and possession of other weapons.

Luciano Vega, 34, is charged with money laundering, possession of CDS marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are both being held in the Mercer County Jail.

Edgar Yu, 28, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS in a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a fortified drug structure.

Julisa Burton, 26, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, plus possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS in a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a fortified drug structure.

And Brendaliz Lucret, 39, is charged with money laundering, possession of CDS marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The three suspects other than the Vegas were released on their own recognizance.