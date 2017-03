Nursing home evacuated after broken sprinkler caused flood News Nursing home evacuated after broken sprinkler caused flood Authorities had to evacuate 110 senior citizens from a Bucks County nursing home – not because of a fire, but a malfunctioning sprinkler system that caused flooding.

- Authorities had to evacuate 110 senior citizens from a Bucks County nursing home – not because of a fire, but a malfunctioning sprinkler system that caused flooding.

Fresco user Rich Rolen was at Independence Nursing Home in Quakertown, Tuesday evening, after a sprinkler pipe broke.

Everyone living there, including people in wheelchairs, had to suddenly go to another building because of the flooding.

Luckily, nobody was hurt.