Black women stand up to Sean Spicer, Bill O'Reilly [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and FOX News host Bill O'Reilly News Black women stand up to Sean Spicer, Bill O'Reilly Bill O'Reilly's joke about a congresswoman's wig and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's dressing down of a reporter have spurred black women to take to social media in protest.

- Bill O'Reilly's joke about a congresswoman's wig and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's dressing down of a reporter have spurred black women to take to social media in protest.

Activist Brittany Packnett encouraged people to tweet under #BlackWomenAtWork Tuesday. It's a response to O'Reilly's comment Tuesday on Fox & Friends. O'Reilly said he didn't hear a word Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said because he was distracted by her hair. He called it a "James Brown wig." On his own show that evening, he apologized.

Also Tuesday, Spicer told American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan -- a 20-year veteran of the White House press corps -- to stop shaking her head during a testy exchange at a White House press briefing.

She'd asked Spicer what the White House was doing to repair its image after controversies and investigations involving Russia, and he responded about Russian salad dressing.

"If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that's a Russian connection, but every single person," Spicer responded. "I appreciate your agenda here. Hold on. At some point, report the facts!"

Fellow journalists said Ryan was just doing her job. Ryan said she was treated like road kill.

#BlackWomenAtWork face the double bind of gender and race. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) March 28, 2017

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile tweeted, "#BlackWomenAtWork face the double bind of gender and race."

I am a strong black woman. I cannot be intimidated, and I'm not going anywhere. #BlackWomenAtWork — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 29, 2017

Waters used the hashtag herself on Tuesday night, tweeting , "I am a strong black woman. I cannot be intimidated, and I'm not going anywhere."